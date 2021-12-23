Larry Parsons
Warner
The letter about the vulgar flags, which are apparently endorsed by church and state, are examples of a sword that cuts both ways. It opens the doors for matching vulgarity aimed at the mistress of Mar-a-Lago.
Most parents who actually care about their kids are not going to engage in that childish behavior. Today's "conservative God-fearing" parents are following the lead of Madison Cawthorn (R., North Carolina), who told supporters recently that if they're raising sons to "raise them as monsters." The crowd cheered.
In MAGA world, children are seen as extensions of the "adults" grievances, bitterness and hatred. A push is on in Oklahoma and other states to lower the age of open carry from 21 to 18 so these newly-radicalized "monsters" can march to war in American cities. Just like Mommie and Daddy's newest hero Kyle Rittenhouse.
Just weeks ago we saw where, in a Michigan high school, a 15-year-old student who was clearly crying out for help brought a gun Mommie and Daddy had just bought for him to school and killed four students and wounded many more. Just the day before, he was caught looking up ammo on his phone in class. When his "parents" were notified, Mommie texted him saying "LOL. I'm not mad. You have to learn not to get caught." And when he did get caught, Mommie and Daddy ran, probably thinking of sneaking into Canada.
It's becoming more and more apparent that many "parents" are okay with turning their sons into monsters. The vulgar flags are themselves cries for help, possibly portents of horrors to come. But if MAGA "parents" want to see real monsters they need only look in the mirror.
Any truth to the rumor that high on kid's wish list to Santa this year is parents who actually care about them as children and not as political pawns who are suffering because of Mom and Dad's delusional crusades.
