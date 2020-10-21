Bob Barker, Muskogee
In these trying times, businesses are following guidelines trying to protect their employees and customers. It's really sad when you see Muskogee firefighters get upset when they have to mask up in these businesses. It's even worse when they discard their mask on the ground for someone else to clean. I'm sure, if he reads this, he will know we saw him. He is on security video. Shame on you. Shame on the city for hiring you.
