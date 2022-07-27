Carole Anne Cleland
Muskogee
Around 10 a.m. today, the 22nd, I was alerted to something on my property. My dogs had sounded the alarm and I was shocked to see that two stunning Huskys had somehow gotten inside the cattle paneled fencing. They looked hot and tired but were eyeballing my free-ranging chickens.
It broke my heart to run them off my place. That's contrary to my inclination to help all animals in need; domestic or wild. They were reluctant to leave, but I needed to avoid a dog fight, was concerned about the chickens we've raised that lay our eggs, and worried too about dogs that might run my livestock through the fences.
Then I got angry because these dogs were not the real issue. In 17 years of rescuing, fostering, transporting and adopting dogs, this is the worst year I can recall for abandoned and lost pets. Yes, the economy has strained budgets but that's no excuse for dumping animals you don't want or letting them roam. If you lack the resources to feed, alter, fence or help with a medical emergency, you need to ask. There are great people in rescue who will do what they can but there are simply too many pets in need. I don't know if these dogs were lost or dumped but, they are AT RISK. Ranchers and farmers don't want strange dogs in their pastures.
Stop breeding, alter your pets, and CARE for them! Be responsible pet owners. It's not the pet's fault!
