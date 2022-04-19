Larry Parsons
Warner
The actual truth surrounding the "people's convoy" and love fest in Big Cabin in late February was really pretty apparent. What was supposedly a protest against vaccine mandates was nothing but a smokescreen for the real purpose: to cause enough disruption in our nation's capitol to hopefully instigate another Jan. 6-style insurrection.
You didn't have to dig deep to see what the real grievances were about: the 2020 election, critical race theory, things that had nothing to do with truckers' livelihoods. Most of the adoring throng shared these beliefs. One only needed to look at the trucks and supporters adorned with slogans like "Trump won," Trump flags, Confederate flags, and more vulgar flags like you see waving in people's yards. Don't teach kids historical accuracy, parents are busy teaching them to be potty-mouths.
There's a word for people who miss work to take a two-week, all-expenses paid cross-country joyride: slackers.
You know, something some guy said, "Russia if you're listening, please locate some missing emails" could easily become "Russia, if you're listening, we could use some help making America great again." Seems a not-so-small segment of Oklahoma's population would be OK with that. I'm sure Putin's and Trump's supporters have a lot in common. Both groups of supporters claim to be Christians, and seem to be fighting Nazis. Who knows, they've probably all seen every Hallmark Christmas movie ever made.
