David L. Kyger, MD, FACP,
Muskogee
Anyone planning to attend the June 20th Trump rally in Tulsa should give it some serious thought. Covid-19 cases are on the rise now in the Tulsa area. There will be thousands of people packed into an indoor area, all shouting. The majority of them will likely follow Trump's example by not wearing masks. I cannot think of a better way to rapidly spread this virus. Those thousands will then spread it throughout our community like what happened in New Orleans after Mardi Gras.
Holding such an event in that venue at this time is the absolute height of thoughtlessness. It is sure to cause sickness and death to many in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.