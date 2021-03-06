Jim Winner
Muskogee
American sports fans, during the current COVID-19 pandemic, this is the time when owners of sports teams (NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, soccer, baseball and ESPN), owners of the television sports broadcast networks, the absurd TV advertisers and all overpaid athletes in those organizations must realize that without the support of fans, huge crowds in attendance, and money, money, money in the box office, existence is futile. The immediate future may be ignored, but, profits are determined by fan participation, broadcast profits, a share of advertising, and net proceeds. Reducing participation to a 'virtual sport' means diminished returns on shareholders' investments. The realization being ignored during a viral pandemic is the loss of sport revenue trickles down to professional athletes (so-called superstars) receiving large pay cuts and less in salary for the immediate future is on the horizon.
The interest in professional sports is financially affected, due to unemployed citizens not having hundreds in cash to spend on a luxury, due to high costs at the gate, fan food prices, team apparel and related sports stores. Hundreds of thousands of former sports fans are opting to tune out the hype. In regards to NBA, NFL and MLB games, be sure to add insidious interference of campy over-officiating that has become commonplace in pro sports. The continual stopping of a game in progress is not entertainment and appears to be based on conjecture, erroneous interpretation and home field advantage.
The NCAA abuse of instant replay officiating reduces the game to extended inactivity on the field to the point of "Why play at all?" It is too bad the focus was not on safer equipment for student athletes, instead of promoting insanely over-paid college coaches, financially wasteful football programs and insipid over-officiating detrimental to the actual playing of a sport.
