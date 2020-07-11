Rick Breland,
Muskogee
I'd like to share some thoughts on the current racial tensions.
I'm an old white guy who was brought up in a racist family. I've learned better. I cannot make up for the past sins of my ancestors. I wish I could. Racism is stupid. Period. You can blame this race on this and that race on that, but it's pointless. The point is this, we must erase racism if this country is going to survive and thrive. We can not and must not judge others or ourselves on skin color but on behavior. The best indicator of who a person is, is their behavior. Period. If you judge others actions first by the color of their skin, you're a racist.
I ask all, regardless of race, to ask yourself "What is my behavior saying about me?
Yes, we must have the conversations, but talk is cheap. If you want racism to end, act like it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.