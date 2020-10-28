Daniel Chepkauskas,
Muskogee
Voters have important decisions to make this coming election. A Presidential, as well as many Congressional and State elections, has required voters to reassess and ultimately choose who they deem will best serve their interests and needs.
Specifically in District 9, Oklahomans have a choice to re-elect Dewayne Pemberton or seat a perennial candidate, Jack Reavis. Although some elected officials do not prove their worthiness to earn or keep their elected positions, Dewayne Pemberton surely has proven that he has Oklahomans' interest and needs in mind.
As a tireless advocate for education, Pemberton has proven that he cares about those individuals who are in the classroom day in and day out; this is evident by his consistent voting record and the most recent teacher pay raise.
As a tireless advocate for health care, Pemberton has proven that he cares about patients and their health care providers by ensuring health insurance companies are held accountable; this is evident by his consistent voting record.
Although a Senator from District 9 only constitutes one vote, Dewayne Pemberton has a voice that’s heard at the Capitol. He’s considered an expert when it comes to the field of education and more specifically, the funding formula. Senator Pemberton has the ability to influence other Legislators when it comes to issues that are important to District 9.
A vote to re-elect Dewayne Pemberton is a vote that makes sense.
Let’s vote to re-elect Dewayne Pemberton to the Oklahoma State Senate.
