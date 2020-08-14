Debbie Conyea,
Muskogee
Please help me to understand why it’s not reported in our local newspaper about a 60-year-old man walking his normal way to work every morning is assaulted and jumped by two individuals, which led to the degree of having staples to the back of his head and more. And also, the fact that the police who took the report said that just minutes later a person jogging just one street over was was also assaulted and gave the same description of the two. Isn’t it important for people to know this is happening in this area of town? This isn’t the first time either. He was assaulted in Spaulding Park last year and was robbed at that time! But yesterday’s incident, neither were robbed. It was just a senseless act of violence. People in Muskogee should be aware of this! The Individuals were around 18 years of age and they were African American. Is it going to take someone to lose their life before it’s brought to the public’s attention? The man in reference to is not able to work for a while because of this vengeful act! Thank you!
Commented
