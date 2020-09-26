Julianne Nilson, Fort Gibson
America is beginning to look like Germany in 1933 and it's quite frightening. Let's look at Hitler and 45 (Trump).
Both have a flair for show biz, 45 a TV reality show person who's spent his term in office endlessly campaigning to adoring 30%, and Hitler loved the drama of his huge dramatic rallies with banners, trumpets for his 30%.
Both demand loyalty — remember the "Heil Hitler!" salute and 45's demand for loyalty.
Both improved the economy and therefore haven't received the full measure of condemnation. Even now some Germans say, "Hitler wasn't all bad — he built the autobahn," and 45's fans will say, "He wasn't all bad. I didn't lose my job while he was in office."
Hitler hated the Jews — 45 hates any people of color.
Both attack the media. Hitler stopped newspapers, burned books and printed his own propaganda. 45 has done his best to turn people away from media by calling it "fake news."
Hitler organized the SS (Hitler's police force), and 45 continually discredits the FBI and CIA and NIA — any group that doesn't proclaim unconditional loyalty. Both Hitler and 45 know an awful truth — "If you can make the people afraid, you can make them do anything!"
Intelligent rational people are hiding in the corner waiting for "things" to get better, but it won't get better until we refuse to let them in high government positions!
