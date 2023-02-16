Larry Parsons
Warner
Reading statements from Ryan Walters on why he reneged on teacher pay raises evoked memories of when I was a union rep and the company reps were trying the same thing. They had employees saying "I work harder than they do, I should get paid more," which is what straw boss Walters wants. This is straight out of union busting 101. Make no mistake: Walters' and Republicans' goal is to destroy the teachers union. Always has been. Always will be. It's called collective bargaining for a reason. You don't diminish one member to reward another. Of course there's room for bonuses for work excellence. But his pathetic attempt at doing his job shows nothing but contempt for public schools and teachers.
Like his fellow Republicans, Walters doesn't have the slightest clue what socialism means. Most of them couldn't spell it. This is just a triggering mechanism aimed at the misinformed FOX News viewers to generate donations. It's also the actions of a desperate little boy who realizes he's in waaaaay over his head.
Most troubling is his association with Hillsdale College, a Michigan school leading a national effort to indoctrinate students and teachers in the desired manner of conservative evangelical parents. He said, "Our kids need to know this country was founded on Judeo-Christian values," and "It doesn't matter if somebody else doesn't believe it came from God. That's what (the founders) believed."
Walters claims to be an originalist when dealing with the Constitution. Newsflash: the words Christ, Christian and Christianity are NOWHERE in the Constitution. Walters and his mentors at Hillsdale are guilty of the very indoctrination he claims he's fighting.
In less than two months, Walters has made Janet Berresi look like Marie Curie. Never heard of her? Look it up. A little education never hurt anyone.
