Donna Lantz-Thomson
Tahlequah
I agree that Biden is turning America to a welfare state . . . free money to those who lost there jobs from COVID. Has anyone heard of working two jobs like I did, raising two kids?
Biden is bringing in more refugees that know nothing of America. We work here, not everyone gets a free ride.
I never received money from Uncle Sam. I worked. I never received food stamps for free. I worked.
We are a lazy country, expecting free stuff! Biden and the Democrats want this country to be a socialist country, all free.
What about those that are retired? We don't get food stamps or help. Instead of bringing in more refugees, let's give some help to those here who need it! The Afghans will not work in factories and the women in their country were not allowed to work. Biden is only helping other countries, not America.
