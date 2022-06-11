Guy Parrish
Muskogee
Well how about that Joe Biden? Isn't he just the smartest, brightest, most articulate and centrist President in American history? Can anyone say "Mt. Rushmore?" I admit we stupid Trump voters were wrong. Paying $5 a gallon for gas is a dream come true. And if or when it rises to $10, it's even going to be better.
We have been lied to all of our lives. Inflation after all is a great thing for any nation. If inflation is good for us, then hyperinflation must be even better as we watch our savings disappear faster than David Copperfield.
Who cares about the American babies, we have to make sure the illegals are taken care of on our unsecured border. Not having enough baby formula is just the price we have to pay for being a compassionate and caring nation. So suck it up butter cup and be a real patriot and quit complaining.
It looks like the Biden/Harris administration has been right in every decision they have made. They are batting 1,000! That Kamala is so much smarter than us peasants. She redundantly uses words that lead nowhere, so we can get somewhere, that isn't anywhere. We are in such competent brilliant hands, who needs to think for themselves anymore? We should just relax and and think what they tell us to think for our own protection. A great campaign slogan would be, "We'll be poor, but we need more of Biden/Harris in 2024!" Let's go Brandon!
