Mickey Harjo, Fort Gibson
Trump threw a big party and said he was going to make America great again. But what has he done the last 3 1/2 years? Almost 200,000 people have died. Grandmas, grandpas, moms and dads gone. 20 million people are unemployed. Businesses have closed, never to reopen. Thousands of people protesting, and all Trump is offering is to put boots on the ground against his own citizens. Who is going to care for the people? Food lines are miles long. Testing sites are miles long. A hurricane has partially destroyed three states. FEMA money was used for something else. The people of this country need to be cared about; not threatened. Change has to happen if we want it to be different. VOTE!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.