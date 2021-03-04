Wilma Kasnic
Muskogee
I spent time the last two weeks watching great nieces show their animals at the county and regional shows. What dedication all these young people and families demonstrate in the preparation and showing of their animals. It was great to see the participants encourage each other in the show ring. Also noticed how polite and respectful they were to all.
Kudos to all those who helped make this dream a reality with a large arena, ample parking, yummy concession foods and CLEAN RESTROOMS! It is a great showplace for our community.
