Betty Booth Donohue, Ph.D.
Wagoner
I want to thank the wonderful group of medical professionals that made my recent stay at the Muskogee St. Francis Hospital and Rehabilitation Facility so pleasant and successful. Drs. Hawa, Merrit, Vattikunta, and Vardey were compassionate, highly skilled physicians with outstanding medical expertise. Their willingness to see that I recovered fully from a complicated illness was both touching and essential to my survival. These physicians were totally concerned with healing their patient in the most appropriate way possible. I will always be thankful for their solicitude, expertise, and goodwill.
Just as important, the nurses, technicians, physical therapists, and other staff members at the Muskogee hospital were likewise extremely competent, friendly, helpful, and quick to respond to a call. All these persons were well-trained professionals who were unfailingly kind, courteous, and highly efficient.
I also want to thank my former colleagues from Bacone College, Rosemary Reagan, Marlene Smith, and Catherine White, who regularly visited, wrote, and offered sound advice and good cheer. It was especially comforting to know that Marlene was the former head of the Bacone School of Nursing and Catherine was her colleague. Rosemary, who regularly brought me treats and visited, had worked with me in Humanities. Again, a heartfelt thanks to the St. Francis staff and to old friends from the college. Muskogee is lucky to have such people living and working among them.
