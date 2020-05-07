Lillian Jayne
Muskogee
I sincerely hope that I’m not the only person who would hate to see the government refuse to give aid to the United States Postal Service.
Presently, the U.S. Postal Service is not funded by the U.S. government. Like most businesses, its finances have been drained by the pandemic.
It has always been one of the most vital institutions in this country. It was even authorized in our United States Constitution.
Our postal service is the least costly and the most efficient in the world. Considering the mail volume that they deal with every day, it is amazing how well they do.
Think about it: a person can send a letter from New York City to Los Angeles in just a few days for only 55 cents.
Without the Post Office, rural areas may have to go without mail service or, at the very least, pay a lot more for it. Even now, private carriers will not deliver packages to many outlying areas because of lack of profit.
Not only does the Post Office provide a great service, but it also employs over 600,000 people who make good middle class salaries. This is vital to our economy. So, there is no wonder that the Post Office is the most popular service in the United States.
Please write or call your Senators and Congressmen to ask them to support funding for the U.S. Postal Service.
