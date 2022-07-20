Carol Edmonds
Muskogee
It is hard to believe all the bad things happening in our country these days. I've never seen such angry, shouting, vindictive women protesting the recent abortion ruling. I wonder how many of those carrying signs would have wanted their mothers to abort them? Where are the kind and gentle women who look forward to motherhood?
Abortion is an evil, barbaric thing. In their heart, anyone with a shred on conscience knows that tearing a live baby apart limb by limb, poisoning or suffocating a baby in the womb is totally wrong no matter what the government says.
Our Declaration of Independence says we are endowed by our Creator with the unalienable right to life. God says "Thou shalt not kill." Abortion has devalued all life.
I am glad the Supreme Court left it up to the states and am equally glad that Oklahoma has made it illegal.
The people I know love and cherish their children. I find them fascinating. Babies are being aborted on the altar of convenience. This is no different thatn pagan cultures sacrificing their children. Using our tax money to fund Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider, is appalling.
I am hopeful this Supreme Court decision is a start to get us back on the right track to the better nation we can be where children are welcomed and loved. There is so much help available in an unplanned pregnancy that abortion should never be an option. There are always couples seeking adoption. I hope people will come to their senses and abortion will be eliminated.
