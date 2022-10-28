Bill Moorer
Tulsa
When my wife and I retired to my hometown of Muskogee in the 2000s, we attended our newly-elected 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin's first Q & A with constituents at our public library.
He came across as an innocent, optimistic, positive young legislator. He didn't have kind words for colleagues who wouldn't work with fellow congress persons across party lines. And he vowed he would only serve three terms, maximum.
Well, that was 2012, and now it's 2022. Brother Mullin is running for Senator! Before we vote for him this time, we want to know what this wannabe Senator was doing on Jan. 6, 2021, when the Capitol in Washington was attacked by the vicious mob. And what does he say now about the validity of the 2020 Presidential election? And why is Mullin working to remove the two impeachment convictions from Donald Trump? There are many questions brother Mullin needs to answer before we can consider him qualified to be a U.S. Senator.
