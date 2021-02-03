Beverley Wayman, Muskogee
On January 6 when the Capitol building was encroached upon, one of the few who kept that chaos from becoming a possible bloodbath was our Rep. Markwayne Mullin. While others fled in fear, it is my understanding that he remained between the intruders and Capitol Police and tried to deflate the situation. He urged Capitol Police not to shoot as he saw the intruders were unarmed and noises were glass breakage. He urged calm and by standing in that dangerous position kept the situation from escalating.
I seriously doubt masks were high on his list that day, I would suggest to a previous complaint from OKC in the Phoenix, I had never been a fan of Mullin's, but he sure moved his way to the top for me that day while all others fled.
