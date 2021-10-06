Joe Biden is fundamentally transforming America into a welfare state. After all these years, President Trump finally got our nation to energy-independent status. Sleepy Joe with one stroke of the pen has put the US back into the energy dependence stranglehold. He shutdown the Keystone pipeline, but waived the US sanctions on the Russian pipeline.
That's it, forget about America First, he wants to put Putin first and make Russia great again, not to mention China and the Taliban. Vladimir Putin is as giddy as Kamala Harris talking about kids in cages.
President Kennedy put a man on the moon, Biden put a man in the woman's restroom. In the words of that silver-tongued corrupted career politician Joe Biden, when trying to quote the Declaration of Independence, "All men and women created by, go — you know, you know, the thing.” Yes, we know the thing Joe. Look at our nation in less than a year. It is a disaster that beggars description. Since his Inauguration: The unemployment rate is escalating through the roof. Inflation is 5.3% (the highest in 13 years), steel is up 37%, lumber 232%, etc., etc., etc.
I know what the socialist Kool-aid drinkers will say. "It's Covid's fault." That excuse is getting pretty old and worn out. The crime rate nationally is rocketing, our southern border is in utter chaos. It appears that the inmates are running the asylum. But at least we don't have to listen to those mean tweets any more!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.