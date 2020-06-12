James Winner,
Muskogee
The time has come to face reality worldwide and nationwide by first recognizing the right to United States of America citizens' self-determination and self-government, to the freedom of choice by the "PEOPLE." The men, women and most definitely the children of these United States of America have the right to live free of any imposed restrictions based on fear of death or medical uncertainty. The CDC and worldly health agencies' medical pundits failed to identify, recognize or take any preventive action to develop in a timely manner a viable vaccine against the latest antigen of a coronavirus from Asia.
There is no "alone together," no "one world social network," no "avoid human contact," no "school lockdown," no "wearing surgical masks," no wearing sanitary napkins," no "hospital shutdowns," no "industry shutdowns," no "sports cancellations," no "concerts," no "mass gatherings," etc., because we are dealing with an airborne microscopic virus. There is no guarantee anything that has been done will prevent future virus breakouts, stop the mad scientist approach to doomsday, stop the medical prediction of worst case scenarios and get on with life. Punishing our healthy citizens is backward thinking.
We have been here before, and our answer to some diseases has been quarantine. The difference is we did not isolate the whole country. The government should be passing out thermometers, any with a fever, the ones staying home away from others. The sick need access to medical treatment, not shunned as statistics in a survey. Isolate the infected, identify the sources, treat the patients, monitor those in the food industry, take preventive measures to ensure safety, improve overall hygiene, overcrowding, overpopulation and poor living conditions spawn diseases by lowering immunity. Address the problem at the source — do not impose foolhardy archaic solutions to solve a major world problem.Thank our President Mr. Donald Trump for assisting many financially harmed by bad medical advice.
Real Americans, Republican or Democrat do not live in fear of a virus.
