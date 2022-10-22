Larry Parsons
Warner
The difference between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister couldn't be more obvious. She's proposing a $5,000/year raise for teachers. He proposes diverting every penny of school funding to corrupt charter schools. She talks to and listens to people. He goes to businesses.
Kevin Stitt is the most corrupt governor this state has ever had. He's tried since Day 1 not to govern but to rule. He's replaced every person who stood up to him with sycophants and yes men/women. He moved the state health department from Oklahoma City to the boonies of Stillwater, replacing doctors with loyalists so they could rig the Covid numbers, making the state seem successful in combating Covid when it was anything but. He hasn't even said the word "Covid" in two years. He brags about his Covid response but, if not for the Tribes, who carefully worked out a plan to vaccinate not just members but everyone, this state would've been in an even worse mess than it was. He ordered changes in counting Covid deaths, that victims who were deathly ill already didn't die from Covid. But if Stitt had a heart attack and while being rushed to the ER was killed in an accident, the medical report wouldn't say he died of a heart attack.
He has no plans, no leadership skills, nothing except his devotion to the former President.
A failed politician's recent tagline was America was founded on the three "C's": constitution, capitalism, and Christianity. While that's debatable, this GOP-controlled Nirvana is founded on another set of "C's": cronyism, corruption, and criminality.
