Carl Adams
Webbers Falls
I am writing in regards to the vulgar flags being displayed on our kids' bus routes that they are forced to see on a daily basis that have been ignored by our churches, religious communities as well as leaders of Muskogee County. Numerous complaints have been made but Muskogee County Sheriff's Department states nothing can be done due to there being no ordinance against it. Our Muskogee County Commissioners have the authority to pass an ordinance immediately to prevent this.
The political views or first amendment aren't in question. This isn't about either, this is about decency and moral standards for our children. The flags are a form of hate against an individual that is expressed in a vulgar manner. We as a society can do better, as well as teach our children better than this. Evil only triumphs when good people stand back and do nothing! Demand an ordinance to stop this display of filth and hate!
