Marge Burton
Hulbert
Political columnist Jim Hightower lost all credibility because he failed to give credit to the creator (Abraham Lincoln) of the riddle he used to open his Thursday op-ed blasting the Supreme Court. “How many legs does a dog have if you count the tail as a leg? Four – calling the tail a leg doesn’t make it one.” Plagiarism is plagiarism whether it is a high school term paper or a journalist’s op ed.
He points to the Supreme Court Historical Society as an example of how “corrupt and clueless” the Supreme Court is. He infers that Supreme Court justices receive some type of monetary gain from the Society. False.
It is indeed sad that instead of discussing issues, political pundits now make broad, often baseless accusations of corruption. They are too lazy to give meaningful dialog about issues. Hightower is like so many other “journalists”: He is louder than he is learned, and his only contribution is to fill space by furthering the polarization of our country with innuendo and hyperbole.
