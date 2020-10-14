Alix Golden, Oklahoma City
Dear Senator Inhofe, Stop dismissing your voters.
Senator Inhofe refuses to debate his opponent, Abby Broyles. He says the voters know all they need to know. This makes me feel very disrespected. If he isn't interested in campaigning, then maybe he shouldn't be running.
Elections are our power, and debates are a useful tool for us to compare our options. How are young voters and first-time voters supposed to decide? By combing through old footage of him online? We need to know who he is now. Inhofe and Broyles facing off on current issues. A debate is the best way.
It is part of his job to convince us he deserves to keep his job. He treats his bid for re-election as a done deal. If he doesn't respect us enough to debate Abby Broyles, he doesn't deserve our vote.
