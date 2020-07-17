David Daily,
Muskogee
I called your office a few months ago when you eliminated the Saturday paper. My concern was this was the day you published the level 5 sudoku puzzle. I didn’t want to lose this. I was told I wasn’t the first with this call. I suggested to eliminate the level 1 puzzle instead. This didn’t happen, so my pet monkey does that one. It is too simple. I would like to again suggest this — swap or print it in place of the commentary by Mr. Pitts. It’s the same thing every week, a negative Trump story which no one with any education is interested in. I would be willing to bet the majority of readers would agree with me on this.
