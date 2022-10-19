Julianne Nilsson
Fort Gibson
Another mass shooting and more broken hearts. I can hear you yelling, "Yeah! It's awful but don't you dare even hint about gun control! The Constitution says I can have all the guns I want!" Does it really say that? Have you even read the 2nd amendment? In plain language it says, "You can keep and bear arms if you are a member of a well-regulated militia to protect your hearth and home."
Flintlock rifles were all they knew back then. The Founders never heard of a revolver let alone an AR15. We had just instigated a revolution and taken the US away from England by force. Therefore the Founding Fathers were afraid the English might come back demanding the country be returned - so they organized militias (citizen armies).
There are approximately 400 million guns in America so we've got plenty of weapons when those pesky Red Coats come back! In the meantime get ready for another mass shooting and more broken hearts because it will keep happening as long as intelligent people like you sit back and won't even read the 2nd amendment while the NRA runs our country by sending their lobbyists to Washington DC with suitcases full of money.
