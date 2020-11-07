Rosanne Nunley, Muskogee
Recent news reports about service persons who were captured or died at hands of the enemy lead me to remember my Uncle Henry Andrew Foris from Oklahoma who was born in 1922 and died on May 3, 1951 at the age of 29.
He entered the service at the age of 16 in 1938 by having his mother sign for him to enter the service early. He wanted to do his part.
He was a paratrooper during the second World War and had pilot training. He became a spotter plane pilot for artillery during the Korean War. After completing one of his spotter plane assignments, he found the next pilot was ill and unable to complete his assignment. He didn't hesitate to volunteer to fill in for the pilot who was ill.
He was shot down and killed on that volunteer mission during his thirteenth year in the service.
Our service men and women continue to protect the U.S. while facing danger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.