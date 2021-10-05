Ann Barker Ong
Muskogee
I feel compelled to respond to the letter from J. Winner regarding who owns the legacy of Bass Reeves.
No one is attempting to lay claim to “the life-long career of Bass Reeves (1839-1910).” I’m not sure why Mr. Winner thinks that we have “imagined a convenient history to steal the past” because we are well aware that most of Bass Reeves’ career was based in Arkansas. In fact, we are happy that Arkansas has paid an appropriate tribute.
We also know that much of Reeves' work as a US Deputy Marshal took place in Indian Territory, including Muskogee. The outlaws he was seeking to bring to justice hid out here in an attempt to escape. Calling Reeves “a glorified bounty hunter lawman” is an offense to his work.
The important thing to remember is that Reeves was the first black police officer in the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma, after statehood (1907) in a municipal police force which was formed in 1898. That fact is remarkable in that the man was valued for his character and his skill and was not reviled because of his skin color as would later become the case.
As far as Mr. Winner's reference to “the Grand Poo-Bahs” no one is sure who that could be, but rest assured that the work to place a statue of Bass Reeves in Muskogee has been a grass roots effort – no Poo-Bahs or public officials were involved. The Muskogee Area Arts Council pledged the initial $20,000 in seed money and the remainder was contributed by private citizens.
It's likely that Mr. Winner is correct in saying there should be a statue of Pleasant Porter in Muskogee. If he spearheads an effort and a fund-raising campaign to make it happen, local organizations and the public will likely be interested in participating.
Honoring significant contributors to the culture of Muskogee doesn’t have to be a zero sum contest. Honoring our founders and heroes with statues and monuments is a gift to the community and its future generations.
As for me, Bass Reeves is a Muskogee hero worthy of our respect and remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.