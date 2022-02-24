Larry Parsons
Warner
The recent story from Oklahoma Watch about pastors spreading falsehoods and misinformation about Covid and vaccines was an eye opener but really not surprising. It's just one more in a long history of right-leaning religionists attempting to indoctrinate America. Make no mistake, it's all about money and fleecing the flock, but they know the more power you wield the more money you garner. And a proven cash cow has always been "the world's out to get you."
Some years back I watched a talk show which had a Fox News host as a guest. The subject turned to the Biblical second coming and she excitedly began telling how she pictured Jesus in armor wielding swords, spears and shields. And she expressly said this was to avenge her and every other Christian who'd ever been victimized. Seems victimhood's been around a long time. How else are snake handlers gonna make a living?
So the flock patiently waited. And waited. And waited some more, growing more impatient and radicalized with every passing year.
And then Trump descended down his golden escalator almost like their biblical messiah. Promising to end their victimhood while all along exploiting it for his own gain. To give them everything they've worked and strived for for more than a century. A "Christian" nation run by them and their ideological theocratic beliefs. And so what if he cursed and lied with every breath and was a negative image of everything Jesus taught? Evangelical leaders quickly realized they didn't have to have someone like them in the Oval Office to get everything they wanted.
America is dealing with two viruses simultaneously, Covid and Trumpism. One poisons the body, the other the mind and soul. Meanwhile, the religious right is using one to perpetrate and bolster the other. The Jan. 6 insurrectionists stopped to have a prayer meeting in the middle of trying to overturn our democracy. Can there be any further proof of the threat conservative religionists pose?
