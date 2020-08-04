Manuel Ybarra Jr.,
Coalgate
The presence of ungodly mobs on the streets of many American cities, every night, is clear proof, of the miseducation which has been taking place in our education system.
The great sacrifices made by earlier generations of Americans have been forgotten by many of the present generation.
Forgotten too, were the great Godly principles, this great nation was founded upon!
The past great contributions America has made to this World is all but forgotten. Without America’s contributions in feeding many parts of this world, and in defeating many past evil enemies in the world, this world would be in terrible shape. We need to thank God for this nation, and we also need, to thank America for trying to follow God’s principles!
America needs to get back to God and to the just laws and principles set forth by Him.
Obviously, rioting, looting, burning, disrespecting, and killing law enforcement, fellow human beings, are just the opposite of what God commands His created human world to do.
You should have been taught that at home and in school!
Unfortunately, for America, too many ungodly people were placed in the Supreme Court of America, and they voted God out of schools and government places.
That was not all their ungodly decisions. They also went against God’s Laws and legalized the killing of unborn babies, and other abominations.
Once upon a time, laws required schools to teach about God and His Word (The Bible). Now, because of Court decisions they cannot!
Now a large part of America does not know about God, Eternal Life, and Eternal Damnation. Because they do not know, they will eventually spend eternity in Hell, and the Lake of Fire. Two places, one would not want to be in for eternity!
