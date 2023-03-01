J.J. Moroney
Muskogee
In the long run
Okla. State Question 820
Statistics show we can't ignore
The folly shown in other states
That legalized pot use before
And left its outcome to the fates.
The stats show threats to sanity,
Impaired IQ, increased crime rate.
And this risk to humanity –
Its 10% addiction rate.
But through our family and friends
We've all seen pot's wretched effects,
Our woes lend nothing that defends
Its gateway use to what comes next.
On March the 7, please vote down
Using pot for recreation.
Opening floodgates til we drown
In its damning destination.
