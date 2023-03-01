J.J. Moroney

Muskogee

 

In the long run

Okla. State Question 820

Statistics show we can't ignore

The folly shown in other states

That legalized pot use before

And left its outcome to the fates.

The stats show threats to sanity,

Impaired IQ, increased crime rate.

And this risk to humanity –

Its 10% addiction rate.

But through our family and friends

We've all seen pot's wretched effects,

Our woes lend nothing that defends

Its gateway use to what comes next.

On March the 7, please vote down

Using pot for recreation.

Opening floodgates til we drown

In its damning destination.

