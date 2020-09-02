Guy Parrish,
Muskogee
Imagine with me that the date is March 23, 1775. We are attending the Second Virginia Convention at St. John’s Church in Richmond, Virginia. Patrick Henry is speaking, reminiscent of an old fashion revival preacher, then he delivers his famous final line, “Give me liberty or give me death! Unless there is a virus with a 99.9% recovery rate. In which case, strip me of my freedoms, my job, my constitutional rights, put me under house arrest, padlock the doors to my church and muzzle me with a mask!”
We leave thinking, how pathetic! Well that is pretty much my sentiments today. Our fathers sacrificed their blood and even their lives on battlefields all over the world to secure our freedoms. And now this generation is willing to give them all up to the government if they promise to keep them safe from some nebulous virus. The fear is so great that it has created mask Nazis that will scream at you if you refuse to wear one. So, we are commanded to go around with a bacterial zoo on our faces. The motivation is not based on scientific data, but rather fear. Where disease has killed its thousands, fear has killed its tens of thousands. We have evolved into a nation of Adrian Monks. So what course will we take? For me, “Give me liberty or give death!” Because without liberty we are just the walking dead!
