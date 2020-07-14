Miranda Moye,
Meeker
Generations of Republican and Democrat politicians have failed the people of America. Together they’ve given us over $23 trillion in debt, non-Stop Involvement in a deadly and expensive foreign war, skyrocketing health care costs, the highest imprisonment rate in the world; even higher among racial minorities and the poor, a broken retirement system unable to pay promised benefits, tariffs that are destroying markets for American farmers, and an endless immigration crisis.
Big government mandates and programs created these problems. To solve them, we need to make government smaller – much, much smaller. Whether you have already decided, or you are on the fence, I ask you to consider my candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen and the Libertarian Party for President.
Dr. Jorgensen is a psychology professor and business entrepreneur in software sales. The Libertarian Party is a political party in the United States that promotes civil liberties, non-interventionism, laissez-faire capitalism, and limiting the size and scope of government. Her policies outline a common sense (and the most affordable) strategy. If you are at all dissatisfied with the current administration and are not excited about voting for the alternate option, vote for Dr. Jo Jorgensen in 2020!
