Cedric Johnson,
Muskogee
I am not in favor of proposition one, the so called better Muskogee. I am against this for a number of reasons. Who is behind this? I assume that they have Muskogee's best interests at heart, but I am not convinced. The city has been managed very well under the present city manager so well we do not need to lay off any employees during this economic downturn. If this passes, we would need another election and a rewrite of the city charter and this could lead to problems. Muskogee city manager and city council are working well, so why the proposed change? Is there a hidden agenda here? Vote no on Better Muskogee Proposition.
Commented
