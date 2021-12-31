Guy Parrish
Muskogee
The Titanic is sinking and we are arguing over who is the best captain to run this doomed ship. The problems that face our nation are not political or social, but moral.
In the 30's, Germany dehumanized the Jewish people and slaughtered six million. America has done the same by dehumanizing babies, calling them just a "fetus."
I don't care if one is a Democrat or a Republican, it is still murder. Abortion is reflective of our prurient, immoral, and perverted sexual revolution of the deviation from the Word of God, and the God of the Word. It is reflective of our selfish, materialistic value system. It is reflective, most of all, of our atheistic ethic, hostile to the Creator.
The greatest terrorists in America are not of middle eastern descent, but rather people who have sat on the Supreme Court, and politicians that have given thumbs up to this wholesale butchery, just for votes. Lukewarm Christians that have a form religion yet by their actions demonstrate their unconverted hearts by supporting barbaric demonic activities such as abortion. Nothing reveals this more than the mass murder of millions of babies. It is this disdain for the sanctity of human life, and the substitution of what we call the quality of life, which causes us to be children killers.
I believe that we are now under the judgment of God, a nation of murderers, and the ground is crying out for retribution. Now would be an excellent time to repent.
