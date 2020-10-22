Margaret Carlile, Warner
So, is this the same Inhofe that wants to make sure the tribes are "involved'? Excerpt from OK Energy Today:
The high court’s McGirt decision meant that huge swaths of the state were suddenly under tribal jurisdiction, not the state government’s — including oversight of tens of thousands of oil and gas wells, as well as coal-fired power plants, refineries and other industrial sites. That spawned questions about whether the tribes might hike taxes or implement more stringent environmental regulations.
But a provision tucked into the 2005 SAFETEA highways bill by Sen. Inhofe (R-Okla.) said that if Oklahoma — and Oklahoma only — asks EPA to let it administer environmental programs in Indian Country, the agency must approve it. Fifteen years later, Inhofe’s “midnight rider,” as it came to be known, has paid off big time. As OK Energy Today reported earlier this week, weeks after the Supreme Court’s decision, Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to invoke the law and regain regulatory control over programs under the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and other environmental laws in the eastern half of the state, including Tulsa.
EPA last week approved that request, according to an Oct. 1 letter from Wheeler.
Involved yes, consulted no. It's time for someone who actually consults with the tribes and will represent all Oklahomans to be our U.S. Senator. I'm voting for Abby Broyles.
