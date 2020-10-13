Carol Edmonds, Muskogee
I hope and pray common sense will prevail and Trump will be re-elected in November.
The Democrats have nothing to offer except their hatred for Trump, open borders, more taxes, defunding police, unlimited abortion and radical green new deal socialism. They are spreading lies calling Trump a racist when they know it isn't true.
You can look at riot torn cities with Democratic leadership and see what could be coming if Biden wins. They have, with the left wing media's help, maliciously attacked Trump at every chance.
They are devious in their plans to sabotage the election with flooding the mail with unsolicited ballots, allowing undocumented people to vote, paying fines for felons to vote and ballot harvesting in nursing homes.
Their left wing mobs try to intimidate people to vote for Biden. I don't see Republicans engaging in this kind of behavior. I see Pelosi and Schumer spewing hate almost daily.
I vote pro-life. I don't want a president who backs Planned Parenthood and promotes abortion. A vote for Trump will help get our country back to the great nation it has been.
