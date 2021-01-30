Leon Brashear,
Braggs
I recently completed a nine-week course of radiation treatments at the St. Francis cancer center in Muskogee. I would like to express my deepest thanks to Dr. Negusse and her staff for the wonderful care they provided. They are very knowledgeable and skilled in what they do. But best of all, they do it with kindness, compassion and deep respect for the patient.
From the first visit to the last I felt that they really cared about me and were concerned about my treatment. Again, let me state my sincere appreciation to Dr. Negusse and her staff. I highly recommend them to anyone who might need radiation oncology treatment.
