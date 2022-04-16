Sharon Syfrett
Wagoner
Would like to give a big thank you to Kevin Flock and his crew at Quality One Lube & Repair after a recent mishap with no wipers in torrential downpour traveling from Wagoner to Muskogee. Managed to make it to Kevin's shop and he and his staff found the problem, ordered a necessary part and repaired the same with nominal fee. I think they are just the best and so appreciate their attention and support! Definitely best of Muskogee!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.