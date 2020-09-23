Alix Golden, Oklahoma City
Senator Inhofe recently said, "In the case of a united government, with voters having elected a Senate and White House of the same party, it is our constitutional obligation to consider a nomination of a Supreme Court justice."
A united government?
We have never been more divided. Just because your party has accumulated power does not mean we the people gave it willingly. You say you care about your obligation to Americans but don't respect us enough to keep your word. In 2016 you said, "a presidential election year is not the right time to be starting a nomination process for the supreme court." As one of your constituents, I urge you, do not consider this nomination. Honor the legacy of Justice Ginsburg. Dissent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.