Larry Parsons,
Warner
So Donald Trump, the most racist and fascist president in living memory, caved to all the blowback he was getting and moved his Nuremberg/Tulsa rally from Juneteenth to the next night. Held in a city that after a century still can't get an accurate count of how many Blacks were murdered by marauding whites in north Tulsa. But I'm sure the skinhead Tulsa PD major, Travis Yates, who said not ENOUGH Blacks were being shot, will be a guest of honor, along with our idiot governor who's furiously auditioning for a cabinet position.
When the protests hit D.C., fearless leader pulled an Adolf and hid in the bunker. Later, embarrassed, he ordered Lafayette Park cleared so he could do a photo-op. But first he had to call his buddy Vlad. No doubt to get tips on how to handle a crowd from a former KGB officer.
He used "a" Bible as a prop, holding it upside down. Probably confusing it with the upside down burning crosses his Klan brethren placed in Black families' lawns. I'm surprised it didn't burst into flames from being mishandled by a demon.
Trump said what he did was "practice." Gotta dominate the protestors. Then he called in his secret police. Gotta take down Antifa, y'know. Actually, Antifa is short for anti-fascist, which every American should support. But seeing as how Trump is a fascist supported by fascists, they're the new boogeyman. Mostly they're mad because Antifa comes ready for a fight and kicks fascist butt.
Hitler's boy isn't the American president. He's the loser confederacy's president. They want to turn America into an apartheid nation like it was in the glorious '50s. They hate the protestors exercising their First Amendment rights. They expect grieving Black families to shut up, bury their dead and move on.
A military commander once said strength comes in a whisper. Weakness comes in a scream. And right now the white supremacist president and his supporters are screaming like banshees.
