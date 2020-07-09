Bob Thompson
Muskogee
In re: the public discussion recently held in front of the Civic Center. I agree with Cedric Johnson (and I am a lifelong Republican — Donald Trump botched the handling of the coronavirus pandemic from day one. Despite what he claimed at first (and still probably believes), this is not a hoax — COVID-19 is real, it’s spreading, it’s making people sick, and it’s killing folks — 127,000 may not sound like a lot of people, but tell that to their families, friends and loved ones. Trump knows jack about this virus, and for that matter anything else he claims to be an expert on. He constantly overstepped the advice of the smart kids in the room and interjected with oddball, worthless advice in his daily press conferences. As for the economy, he wants everything to reopen right now, virus and peoples’ health be hanged. Trump is not about America — he is about himself, first last and always. One has to wonder what is wrong with the base that supports him — are they as science-impaired and racist as he is?
