Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner, Wagoner
Tulsa plumber Markwayne Mullin should be expelled from Congress for acting like one of the "Dumb Okies" in "The Grapes of Wrath" novel.
When sheltering in a safe room with other lawmakers, during the U.S. Capitol riot, Mullin refused to wear a mask.
Three lawmakers in that room caught the COVID-19 virus. Millionaire Mullin should stick to runaway toilets instead of carrying Donald Trump around in a sedan chair.
