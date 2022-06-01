Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner
Wagoner
Novelist Gore Vidal grew up sitting beside his blind grandfather, Oklahoma Senator T.P. Gore (1907-21 and 1931-37), and being his eyes on the Senate floor. Vidal learned this lesson: The narrator has a story to tell and a story to suppress. Looking for what is not told is the adventure.
Senator Jim Inhofe boasts of the gargantuan defense budget that funds Oklahoma's five military installations but never mentions the Army's secret ammunition plant near McAlester.
He must be trying to hide the plant that makes 50,000 war bombs a year, including the 21,000-pound "mother of all bombs dropped on Afghanistan by Trump. Presidents and Inhofe love to drop bombs on our enemies and innocents.
The 45,000-acre plant has 2,816 buildings with 221 miles of railroad track and 410 miles of paved roads. It has 1,800 federal jobs and $155 million a year in economic impact.
President Eisenhower said, "Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. Beware of the military-industrial complex."
Operation of the plant makes Gov. Kevin Stitt, Senator James Lankford, Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin and Inhofe war criminals.
They don't have the guts to close it or convert it to peaceful purposes. The blood of bomb victims in Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen is on their hands. Like Lady MacBeth, they must say, "Out damn spot" every time they wash their hands.
