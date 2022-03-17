Billie Thompson Merriman
Muskogee
Once again, Muskogee has allowed a major part of our town slip through their fingers. The VA Medical Center has been a big part of my life.
My dad, father-in-law and husband were veterans.
I remember when I was a small girl daddy being in the hospital there. The building amazed me then and still does to this day.
I’m so sad that another wonderful building will just rot away. Please everyone call and write all the politicians affiliated with Muskogee and ask why can’t we keep our hospital and Tulsa can build one for them.
