LTC S.L. “Hack” Hackworth
Tahlequah
Unlike as recently claimed by others, there is no good reason to make the District of Columbia a state in our union. The problem of U.S. citizens living within this area not being represented in Congress was historically half-solved many years ago by returning the area south of the Potomac River to the State of Virginia. That area is represented by the current county of Fairfax. My wife and I were home-owning residents of that county while we worked for the U.S. Army and other intelligence agencies located in the District of Columbia during the 1990s and early 2000s. We were located in the Mount Vernon District. We had the right to vote.
Fairfax County has the second largest school district in the USA and has the highest per capita Income of any county except the one in Maryland next to D.C. Maryland would benefit immensely if they could get the Northern residential areas of D.C. back. It may be that the second residences of our Congressional Representatives are located in this area and they don’t want to pay much higher property taxes if they are moved to Maryland since they vote huge amounts of government funding to the District of Columbia instead of them paying such taxes themselves. This is the one big reason that Puerto Rico does not want to be a state. They would have to start paying higher (income) taxes. Without the residential areas, the D.C. mayor and all the "city" government would be reduced or disappear. There are many other organizations/NGOs that might have to pay their fair share of taxes if they were moved from the Washington, D.C., tax haven. The federal buildings and organizations along with the capital building, the White House, the Mall, the Washington Monument, Jefferson/Lincoln memorials, and others would remain in a much smaller separate Washington Federal District and not part of a state. So much for the reasons not to be a state.
