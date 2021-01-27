Nathaniel Batchelder, Oklahoma City
Markwayne Mullin was one of six Republican Representatives sequestered during the assault on the Capitol who refused the masks offered in the crowded room. Three Congress members there later tested positive for Coronavirus.
Republican refusal to mask at public events through this terrible year set a bad example for the public that has cost thousands of lives. As America’s death toll rises, religious, political and social leaders must advise everyone to heed medical advice to protect themselves and others from the virus.
Hopefully, Rep. Mullin will now mend his ways and model behaviors that save lives.
