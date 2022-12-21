Van Odom
Muskogee
I just wanted to write to let everyone in Muskogee know what a great senior citizens facility we have at the Senior Station on West Okmulgee. This building is used by lots of people of which I am one. I am a bridge player and the room that is provided for us at the Station is wonderful. It gets used for many things, but three times a week it is used for playing bridge. Our club members comment all the time about how wonderful this facility is when compared to what other bridge groups have around the state.
We all should be very proud of what our city has done for us. I want to thank everyone who was involved in making this happen from the original planners to all of the staff at Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department. They did a great job getting this built and continue to do a great job operating it. More people should look into how they might utilize this facility. I think you will be equally impressed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.